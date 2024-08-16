Public Notice: Independence Township Planning Commission notice of Public Hearing Sept. 12, 2024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

September 12, 2024

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering a Planned Unit Development Amendment. The meeting will be via Microsoft Teams online and at Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48346. Please check the Township Website Calendar for the link to join the meeting or attend in person regarding the following:

PC File # 2024-008

Petitioner: Dort Financial Credit Union

Project Name: Dort Financial Credit Union

PETITIONER REQUESTS CONSIDERATION OF A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT AMENDMENT IN ORDER TO MAKE BUILDING MODIFICATIONS TO A FORMER BANK.

5750 Baypointe Blvd.

Parcel #08-27-327-001

2 Acres

PUD Planned Unit Development

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Planning & Zoning Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Planning & Zoning Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111 (Option 2).

____________________________________

Cari Neubeck, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Planning & Zoning Department (248) 625-8111 (Option 2).