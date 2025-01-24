Public Notice: Independence Township Planning Commission public hearing Feb. 13

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
February 13, 2025
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION
Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering the Final Site Plan for a Multi-Phase Planned Residential Development. The meeting will be via Microsoft Teams online and at Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48346. Please check the Township Website Calendar for the link to join the meeting or attend in person regarding the following:
PC File # 2024-004
Petitioner: Clearview Homes
Project Name: Eagle Ridge Estates Phases 3&4
PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL FOR PHASES 3&4 OF THE EAGLE RIDGE AT MORGAN LAKE PLANNED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT CONSISTING OF 104 SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL LOTS.
South side of Maybee Road, East of Interstate 75
Parcel # 08-36-201-020
64.63 Acres
PRD Planned Residential Development
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Planning & Zoning Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Planning & Zoning Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.
For further information call (248) 625-8111 (Option 2).
____________________________________
Cari Neubeck, Clerk
The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Planning & Zoning Department (248) 625-8111 (Option 2).