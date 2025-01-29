Public Notice: Independence Township public hearing on SAD for Sheringham Woods subdivision

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

PUBLIC ACT 188 OF 1954 PROCEEDINGS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PUBLIC ROAD

2025-SAD #1 – SAD FOR REPAVING PUBLIC ROADS

(SHERINGHAM WOODS SUBDIVISION – 2025-SAD #1)

TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that as a result of petitions of property owners within the Township signed by record owners of the herein described as district 2025-SAD #1 (Sheringham Woods Subdivision) Special Assessment District, the Township Board of Independence Township will consider establishment of a special assessment district for the purpose of funding road maintenance on the public roads as shown in the attached District Map, under the authority of Michigan Public Act 188 of 1954, as amended.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the district within which the foregoing improvements are proposed to take place and within which the cost thereof is proposed to be assessed are more particularly described as follows:

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS:

08-28-326-001 08-28-326-012 08-28-326-023 08-28-328-004 08-28-328-015 08-28-326-002 08-28-326-013 08-28-326-024 08-28-328-005 08-28-328-016 08-28-326-003 08-28-326-014 08-28-326-025 08-28-328-006 08-28-328-017 08-28-326-004 08-28-326-015 08-28-326-026 08-28-328-007 08-28-328-018 08-28-326-005 08-28-326-016 08-28-326-027 08-28-328-008 08-28-328-019 08-28-326-006 08-28-326-017 08-28-326-028 08-28-328-009 08-28-328-020 08-28-326-007 08-28-326-018 08-28-326-029 08-28-328-010 08-28-328-021 08-28-326-008 08-28-326-019 08-28-327-001 08-28-328-011 08-28-328-022 08-28-326-009 08-28-326-020 08-28-328-001 08-28-328-012 08-28-328-023 08-28-326-010 08-28-326-021 08-28-328-002 08-28-328-013 08-28-328-024 08-28-326-011 08-28-326-022 08-28-328-003 08-28-328-014 08-28-328-025

DESCRIPTION OF DISTRICT: See attached District Map.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT said estimates, the petitions referenced above, and the proposed special assessment district map may be examined at the office of the Township Clerk during regular business hours from the date of this Notice until and including the date of the public hearing and may further be examined at such public hearing. Periodic redeterminations of cost may be made without further notice to record owners or parties in interest in the property, provided there is no change in the special assessment district.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT at the public hearing, or any adjournment of the hearing which may be without further notice, the Township Board of Trustees shall hear any objections to the petition, to the improvement project, and to the special assessment district. The township board may revise, correct, amend, or change the plans, estimate of cost, or special assessment district. The public hearing will be held at the Township Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Dr, Independence Township, MI 48346, on February 18, 2025, at 6:00 pm.

Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required. Written objections are to be filed with Cari J. Neubeck, Township Clerk, prior to the adjournment of the first public hearing, at cneubeck@indtwp.com ; (248) 922-6203. The Township shall maintain a record of parties who appear to protest at the hearing. If a hearing is terminated or adjourned for the day before a party is provided the opportunity to be heard, a party whose appearance was recorded is considered to have protested the special assessment in person.

All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place and to submit comments concerning any of the foregoing. For questions, please contact Township Assessor Kimberly Feigley at kfeigley@indtwp.com or (248) 625-8114.

This notice is given by order of the Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence.

Independence Township

2025 – SAD #1 (Sheringham Woods Subdivision)

Public Road Repaving Special Assessment District