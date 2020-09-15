Public Notice: Independence Township public hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

October 1, 2020

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering a Planned Unit Development. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting will be a Webex Meeting online and at Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48346. Please check the Township Website Calendar for the link to join the meeting or attend in person regarding the following:

PC File # 2020-002

Petitioner: S-HQZ, LLC

Project Name: Waldon Village

FINAL PUD PLAN APPROVAL INCLUDING

PHASES 1 & 2 OF A DEVELOPMENT CONSISTING OF 280 LUXURY APARTMENTS AND 48 SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL HOMES.

North side of Waldon Road, West of Sashabaw Road

Parcel #08-22-351-009, -010, -011,

-016, -018, -056, -057, -058

68.35 Acres

C-1 Local Commercial, R-2 Multiple Family Residential, C-2 Planned Shopping Center,

OS-2 Office Service Two

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE REVIEWED on the Township website (www.indtwp.com) on the Active Developments & Public Comment Interactive Map. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Cari Neubeck, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.