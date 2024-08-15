Public Notice: Independence Township water systems flush Sept. 3 – Oct. 1

Independence Township will be conducting hydrant flushing on the Township’s water systems starting September 3rd, 2024, through October 31, 2024. This work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. The fall flushing will be a complete system flush and winterization of the hydrants. Customers may experience some discolored water. Please run cold water to clear your lines and avoid doing laundry until the water is clear. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.

For further information contact the DPW at 248-625-8222.