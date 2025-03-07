Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals April 2, 2025 regular meeting agenda

NEW BUSINESS:

Case #25-003, Jeffrey Barrow, Petitioner, Requesting: A 23 foot rear yard variance from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 in order to construct a new home on a non-conforming lot of record, North side of Waw Ban See Dr., west of Mohawk Blvd., Parcel #08-11-434-037, R-1A Single Family Residential.

Case #25-004, MD Lighting Sign Service, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 121 square foot variance and 2) A 16 foot height variance, both from Section 12.04, Table 12.04B-1 in order to permit an existing sign to change faces and eliminate a 2nd non-conforming ground sign on the property, 5875-5911 Dixie Hwy., Parcel #08-33-351-035, C-3 Highway Commercial.