Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals April 2, 2025 regular meeting agenda

ZONINGZZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
-
ROLL CALL:
-
REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
-
PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
-
UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
-
NEW BUSINESS:
-
Case #25-003, Jeffrey Barrow, Petitioner, Requesting: A 23 foot rear yard variance from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 in order to construct a new home on a non-conforming lot of record, North side of Waw Ban See Dr., west of Mohawk Blvd., Parcel #08-11-434-037, R-1A Single Family Residential.
-
Case #25-004, MD Lighting Sign Service, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 121 square foot variance and 2) A 16 foot height variance, both from Section 12.04, Table 12.04B-1 in order to permit an existing sign to change faces and eliminate a 2nd non-conforming ground sign on the property, 5875-5911 Dixie Hwy., Parcel #08-33-351-035, C-3 Highway Commercial.
-
Case #25-005, Doug Scovill, Petitioner, Requesting: A 7.97 foot front yard setback variance from Section 4.06, Table 4.06 in order to install a new garage on an existing home, 6322 Peach Dr., Parcel #08-21-329-006, R-1A Single Family Residential.
-
-
APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
-
Regular Meeting Minutes of March 5, 2025
-
-
DISCUSSION:
-
ADJOURNMENT:
Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk