Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals May 7, 2025 regular meeting agenda

Case #25-006, Red Barn Property #18 LLC, Petitioner, Requesting: A Use Variance for the property based on Section 14.04(F) and Section 14.05(B) to allow use of the property as a gasoline station with an included convenience store and food service operation, the described use is not allowed by right in the C-4 General Business Zoning District, Parcel #08-19-351-004, C-4 General Business.