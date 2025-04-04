Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals May 7, 2025 regular meeting agenda

ZONINGZZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

  1. CALL TO ORDER

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

  1. ROLL CALL:

  1. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

  1. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

  1. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

  1. NEW BUSINESS:

    1. Case #25-006, Red Barn Property #18 LLC, Petitioner, Requesting: A Use Variance for the property based on Section 14.04(F) and Section 14.05(B) to allow use of the property as a gasoline station with an included convenience store and food service operation, the described use is not allowed by right in the C-4 General Business Zoning District, Parcel #08-19-351-004, C-4 General Business.

    2. Case #25-007, Stefanie Henkel-Huerta, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances, 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) in order to construct an accessory structure in front of the home, 2) A 40 foot front yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to permit an existing shed constructed on the property, 9893 Marmora, Parcel #08-02-406-014, R-1A Single Family Residential.

  1. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

    1. Regular Meeting Minutes of April 2, 2025

  1. DISCUSSION:

  1. ADJOURNMENT:

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

