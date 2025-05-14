Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting agenda June 4, 2025

ZONINGZZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
-
ROLL CALL:
-
REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
-
PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
-
UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
-
NEW BUSINESS:
-
Case #25-008, Scott Bailey, Petitioner, Requesting: A 25 foot side yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to put an addition on an existing garage approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals in 2003, 7392 Deerview Ct., Parcel #08-07-401-003, R-1R Rural Residential.
-
Case #25-009, Michael Davenport, Petitioner, Requesting: A 12 foot variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to permit an existing deck to be converted into a 3-season room, 6385 Waldon Woods Dr., Parcel #08-28-151-022, R-1A Single Family Residential.
-
-
APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
-
Regular Meeting Minutes of May 7, 2025
-
-
DISCUSSION:
-
ADJOURNMENT:
Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk