Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting agenda June 4, 2025

ZONINGZZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

  1. CALL TO ORDER

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

  1. ROLL CALL:

  1. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

  1. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

  1. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

  1. NEW BUSINESS:

    1. Case #25-008, Scott Bailey, Petitioner, Requesting: A 25 foot side yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to put an addition on an existing garage approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals in 2003, 7392 Deerview Ct., Parcel #08-07-401-003, R-1R Rural Residential.

    2. Case #25-009, Michael Davenport, Petitioner, Requesting: A 12 foot variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to permit an existing deck to be converted into a 3-season room, 6385 Waldon Woods Dr., Parcel #08-28-151-022, R-1A Single Family Residential.

  1. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

    1. Regular Meeting Minutes of May 7, 2025

  1. DISCUSSION:

  1. ADJOURNMENT:

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

