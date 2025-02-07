Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting agenda March 5, 2025

ZONING ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
CALL TO ORDER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
ROLL CALL:
REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
NEW BUSINESS:
Case #25-002, Geoff McClelland, Petitioner, Requesting: A 16.9 foot side yard variance from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 in order to construct a covered patio, 9755 Pine Knob Rd., Parcel #08-03-426-005, R-1R Rural Residential.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
Regular Meeting Minutes of February 5, 2025
DISCUSSION:
ADJOURNMENT:
Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk