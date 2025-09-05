Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting Oct. 1

NEW BUSINESS:

Case #25-012, Chris Martin, Petitioner, Requesting: A 15 foot side yard variance from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 in order to construct a new home, Southwest corner of Sashabaw Rd. & Pine Knob Rd., Parcel #08-03-426-006, R-1R Rural Residential.

Case #25-015, Samei Pataq, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances, 1) A 3.163 square foot lot area variance for Parcel A, 2) A 227.79 foot lot width variance for Parcel A and, 3) A 3.005 square foot lot area variance for Parcel B, all from Section 4.18(D), Table 4.18 in order to create a lot split, 5529 & 5541 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-27-300-036, C-2 Planned Shopping Center.

Case #25-016, Benjamin Hawley, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) An 8.16 foot (8 feet, 2 inches) front yard variance from Drayton Rd. and, 2) A 23.91 foot (23 feet, 11 inches) front yard setback variance; both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to remodel an existing home on a nonconforming lot of record, 5010 Drayton Rd., Parcel #08-34-128-046, R-1A Single Family Residential.