Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting Oct. 1

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

  1. CALL TO ORDER

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

  1. ROLL CALL:

  1. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

  1. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

  1. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

  1. NEW BUSINESS:

    1. Case #25-012, Chris Martin, Petitioner, Requesting: A 15 foot side yard variance from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 in order to construct a new home, Southwest corner of Sashabaw Rd. & Pine Knob Rd., Parcel #08-03-426-006, R-1R Rural Residential.

    2. Case #25-015, Samei Pataq, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances, 1) A 3.163 square foot lot area variance for Parcel A, 2) A 227.79 foot lot width variance for Parcel A and, 3) A 3.005 square foot lot area variance for Parcel B, all from Section 4.18(D), Table 4.18 in order to create a lot split, 5529 & 5541 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-27-300-036, C-2 Planned Shopping Center.

    3. Case #25-016, Benjamin Hawley, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) An 8.16 foot (8 feet, 2 inches) front yard variance from Drayton Rd. and, 2) A 23.91 foot (23 feet, 11 inches) front yard setback variance; both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to remodel an existing home on a nonconforming lot of record, 5010 Drayton Rd., Parcel #08-34-128-046, R-1A Single Family Residential.

    4. Case #25-017, Timothy Warner, Petitioner, Requesting: A 30 foot rear yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct a new accessory structure on a combined lot, 9364 Ellis Rd., Parcels #08-07-100-022 and -023 (combination in process), R-1R Rural Residential.

  1. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

    1. Regular Meeting Minutes of September 3, 2025

  1. DISCUSSION:

  1. ADJOURNMENT:

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

