Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals Sept. 3 regular meeting agenda

Case #25-013, Austin Tewksbury, Petitioner, Requesting: Six (6) total variances; two (2) on 9689 Pine Knob Road, 1) A 100 foot lot width variance and 2) A 175.5 foot 1:4 ratio variance both from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09. Four (4) total variances on 9861 Pine Knob Road; 1) A 100 foot lot width variance, 2) A 1.9 lot area variance, 3) A 45 foot side yard setback variance for the existing home, and 4) A 375 foot 1:4 ratio variance; all from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 in order to do a lot split/combination with the property to the south, 9689 & 9681 Pine Knob Rd., Parcels #08-03-477-002 and -003, R-1R Rural Residential.

Case #25-014, Ageel Al-Shimary, Petitioner, Requesting: Five (5) total variances; 1) A 0.04 foot front yard variance from Paramus, 2) A 1.3 foot front yard variance from Middle Lake Rd. both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 for an existing home. For the existing garage, 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) in order to have an accessory structure in front of the home, 2) A 25.3 foot front yard setback variance for the accessory structure, and 3) A 2.2 foot accessory structure distance variance from the home; all from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to remodel the home already located on the property, 6208 Paramus, Parcel #08-29-254-001, R-1A Single Family Residential.