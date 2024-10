Public Notice: Independence Twp. Board of Trustees 2025 regular meeting schedule

PUBLIC NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

2025 REGULAR MEETING SCHEDULE

6:00 PM – Township Hall Meeting Room

6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346

(248) 625-5111

DAY 2025 MEETING DATES Tuesday January 7 & 21 Tuesday February 4 & 18 Tuesday March 4 & 18 Tuesday April 1 & 15 Tuesday May 6 & 20 Tuesday June 10 & 24 Tuesday July 8 & 22 Tuesday August 5 & 19 Tuesday September 2 & 16 Tuesday October 7 & 21 Tuesday November 4 & 18 Tuesday December 2 & 16

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk Independence Township

PUBLISHED: October 16, 2024

MOTION: 2024-09-138

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Township Clerk (248) 625-5114 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt will be made to make reasonable accommodations.