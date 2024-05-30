Public Notice: Independence Twp. Board of Trustees regular meeting minutes, May 21, 2024

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

MAY 21, 2024 – Regular/CLOSED SESSION Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Amended

Board of Trustees Special Meeting Minutes of May 7, 2024 and the Regular Meeting Minutes of May 7, 2024 2024 Budget Amendment #15: CDBG Clean-up from 2023 Independence Fest Fireworks Display Permit 2024 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol, Sunday, June 22, 2024 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol, Saturday, July 20, 2024 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol, Sunday, July 14, 2024 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol, Saturday, June 29, 2024 Ratify Application Signature and Submit: RCOC 2024-2026 Permit Application

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: May 14, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($2,291,027.84) Ratify the April 26, 2024 and May 10, 2024 Payroll ($314,247.82 / $333,351.99) and the February and March 2024 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($563,044.34 / $5,831,899.70 as presented.

APPROVE: Pursuant to Independence Township Policy 304 “Political Activities by Public Employees”, Township Employee Donald Tillman’s request to waive enforcement of the policy’s 60 day leave requirement.

ACCEPT: Quote from J. Ranck Electric, Inc. of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan as the contractor to complete the intersection improvements and installation of a traffic signal at Waldon Road & Waldon Center Drive for a not to exceed amount of $721,613.62 including contingency, direct the Supervisor to sign the contracts as the authorized representative of the Township and approve 2024 Budget Amendment #12 as presented.

APPROVE: Second Reading, as amended to include a two-year timeframe for permit fees and adopt an amendment to Charter Township of Independence Ordinance Code, Chapter 50 Zoning Ordinance, revisions to Article 2 and Section 5.11 including the addition of a new Article IV in Chapter 8 of the General Code of Ordinances relating to the keeping of chickens and direct the Clerk to publish notice in a matter prescribed by law.

AUTHORIZE: the Kelly Firm along with the DDA to put together an intergovernmental agreement regarding the purchase of property located at 5854 Dixie Hwy.

ACCEPT: Quote received from DLZ Michigan for professional engineering services to administrate the Townships Complete Distribution System Materials Inventory as required by EGLE for a do not exceed amount of $80,000.00 and accept the quote received from Pipeline Management through the Oakland County Cooperative Purchasing Agreement for professional field verification services for the Complete Distribution System Materials Inventory as required by EGLE for a do not exceed amount of $302,500.00 PLUS a 10% contingency of $38,000.00 for a total project cost of $420,750.00. and authorize the Supervisor to sign both quotes on behalf of the Township.

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #16 as presented.

APPROVE: Preparation of First Reading documents for consideration at a future board meeting. This will be a simple strike through of the word Milkweed.

APPROVE: Second Reading and adoption of the amendment to the Independence Township Ordinance Code, Section 34-38, Alcoholic Liquors Prohibited, and direct the Clerk to publish notice in a matter prescribed by law.

APPROVE: Cancellation of Township Times subject to contract terms until further notice with permitting the Clerk, other officials, and departments the authority to publish pertinent information.

CLOSED SESSION: Discuss a confidential legal opinion and allow Richard Carlisle, Township Planner to join.

ADJOURNED: 9:39 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, June 5, 2024