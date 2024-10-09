Public Notice: Independence Twp. notice of election Nov. 4, 2024

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF ELECTION

STATE GENERAL (PRESIDENTIAL) ELECTION

T uesday , November 5, 2024

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP:

Notice is hereby given that a State General election will be held in Independence Township on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

At the following locations:

PRECINCT # POLLING LOCATION 1 St. Trinity Lutheran Church – 7925 Sashabaw Road 2 First Congregational Church – 5449 Clarkston Road 3 Senior Community Center @ Clintonwood Park – 6000 Clarkston Road 4 Clarkston Independence District Library – 6495 Clarkston Road 5 Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church – 6805 Bluegrass 6 Clarkston Community Church – 6300 Clarkston Road 7 Oakland Woods Baptist Church – 5628 Maybee Road 8 Maranatha Baptist Church – 5790 Flemings Lake Road 9 Harvestland Church – 5848 Clintonville Road 10 & 11 Mt. Zion Church – 4900 Maybee Road 12 Lakeview Room @ Bay Court Park – 6970 Andersonville Road 13 Clarkston United Methodist Church – 6600 Waldon Road

For the purpose of electing candidates to the offices:

Presidential: President and Vice-President

Congressional: U.S. States Senator; Representative in Congress – Districts 9 and 11

Legislative: Representative – District 52

State Boards: Member of the State Board of Education; Regent of the University of Michigan; Trustee of Michigan State University; Governor of Wayne State University

County: County Executive; Prosecuting Attorney; Sheriff; Clerk and Register of Deeds; Treasurer; Water Resources Commissioner and County Commissioner, District 8

Township: Supervisor; Clerk; Treasurer and Trustees (4)

Non-Partisan office:

Judicial: Justice of Supreme Court; Judge of Court of Appeals, 2nd District; Judge of Circuit Court, 6th Circuit; Judge of Probate Court

Community College: Board of Trustees Member Oakland Community College

Local School District: Board Member Clarkston Community Schools; Board Member Lake Orion Community Schools; Board Member Waterford School District

And for the purpose of voting on the following proposals:

Oakland County:

Parks and Recreation Millage – Replace and Increase Current Millage

Clarkston Community Schools:

Operating Millage Renewal

Full text of the ballot proposals may be obtained at the Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s office, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346. A sample ballot may be viewed at www.mi.gov/vote .

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

Cari J. Neubeck, CMC Township Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, October 16, 2024