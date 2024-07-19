Public Notice: Independence Twp. Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting agenda, Aug. 7, 2024

By on No Comment

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ZONINGZZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
  1. ROLL CALL:
  1. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
  1. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
  1. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
  1. NEW BUSINESS:
    1. Case #24-013, Brian Behrend, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances, 1) An 8 foot front yard setback variance for the existing structure and 2) A 29.4 foot front setback variance for the addition to the home, both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 of the Zoning Ordinance, 4811 Algonquin Blvd., Parcel #08-12-328-062, R-1A Single Family Residential.
    2. Case #24-014, Eugene English, Petitioner, Requesting: An 8.2 foot front yard setback variance from Section 4.09(D), Section 4.09 in order to construct a pole barn on the property, 7950 Dixie Hwy., Parcel #08-19-301-005, R-1A Single Family Residential.
  1. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
    1. Regular Meeting Minutes of July 10, 2024
  1. DISCUSSION:
  1. ADJOURNMENT:

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

Public Notice: Independence Twp. Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting agenda, Aug. 7, 2024 added by on
View all posts by Megan Kelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.