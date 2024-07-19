Public Notice: Independence Twp. Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting agenda, Aug. 7, 2024

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
ZONINGZZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
- Case #24-013, Brian Behrend, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances, 1) An 8 foot front yard setback variance for the existing structure and 2) A 29.4 foot front setback variance for the addition to the home, both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 of the Zoning Ordinance, 4811 Algonquin Blvd., Parcel #08-12-328-062, R-1A Single Family Residential.
- Case #24-014, Eugene English, Petitioner, Requesting: An 8.2 foot front yard setback variance from Section 4.09(D), Section 4.09 in order to construct a pole barn on the property, 7950 Dixie Hwy., Parcel #08-19-301-005, R-1A Single Family Residential.
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
- Regular Meeting Minutes of July 10, 2024
