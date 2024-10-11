Public Notice: Independence Twp. Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting Nov. 6, 2024

Case #24-021, Nicholas Shango, Petitioner, Requesting: 1) A 9.1 foot height variance and 2) A 79.5 square sign area variance; both from Section 12.04(B), Table 12.04B-1 in order to construct a new ground sign at White Lake Road on the Dixie Highway frontage. The White Lake Road sign will be removed at White Lake Commons, 7071-7153 Dixie Hwy., Parcel #08-29-351-020, C-2 Planned Shopping Center.