Public Notice: Independence Twp. Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting Nov. 6, 2024

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

  1. CALL TO ORDER

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

  1. ROLL CALL:

  1. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

  1. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

  1. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

  1. NEW BUSINESS:

    1. Case #24-021, Nicholas Shango, Petitioner, Requesting: 1) A 9.1 foot height variance and 2) A 79.5 square sign area variance; both from Section 12.04(B), Table 12.04B-1 in order to construct a new ground sign at White Lake Road on the Dixie Highway frontage. The White Lake Road sign will be removed at White Lake Commons, 7071-7153 Dixie Hwy., Parcel #08-29-351-020, C-2 Planned Shopping Center.

    2. Case #24-022, Chris Terry, Petitioner, Requesting: A 16.8 foot side yard setback from Section 4.10(D), Footnote 1d in order to permit construction of a new multiple family building, 6600 Trillium Village Dr., Parcel #08-29-455-001, R-2 Multiple Family Residential.

  1. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

    1. Regular Meeting Minutes of October 2, 2024

  1. DISCUSSION:

  1. ADJOURNMENT:

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

