Public Notice: Inklynk LLC Advertisement of sale property

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property will be sold per the self-service storage facility act. Sale on Friday the 25th day of April, 2025 at 11:00 AM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Space Shop Self Storage, 2872 North Pontiac Trail, Commerce Charter Township, MI, 48390. Sain, Shareze totes, portable folding table, golf bag, golf clubs, crystal candle holder