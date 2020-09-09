Public Notice: Library budget hearing

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

CLARKSTON INDEPENDENCE

DISTRICT LIBRARY BOARD

CLARKSTON INDEPENDENCE

DISTRICT LIBRARY

Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

THE MEETING WILL

BE HELD ELECTRONICALLY.

The Clarkston Independence District Library Board (“Library Board”) will hold a public hearing on the proposed Library budget for the fiscal year January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 electronically on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget will be a subject of this hearing. A copy of the budget, including the proposed property tax millage rates, is available for public inspection on the Library’s website https://cidlib.documents-on-demand.com/. The budget is also available for public inspection at the Clarkston Independence District Library located at 6495 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI, during business hours.

The Library must hold a public hearing before the final adoption of the budget. Any interested person will be given the opportunity to be heard at the public hearing regarding the proposed budget.

Pursuant to Executive Order 2020-154, the Library gives notice of the following:

1. Reason for Electronic Meeting. The meeting and public hearing are being held electronically because of the capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements set forth in Executive Order 2020-160. Therefore, the Library wants to ensure participation by the public if the public cannot be physically present.

2. Procedures. The public may participate in the meeting electronically and may make public comment by:

Joining at this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81546870615?pwd=Q3JvTlF5bnA3Q3c2UHpHTlhRUFlGZz09

or by phoning in:

1-929-205-6099 Meeting ID: 815 4687 0615 Password: 378427

3. Contact Information. For those people who desire to contact members of the Library Board to provide input or ask questions on any business that will come before the public body at the meeting, please contact Julie Meredith, Library Director, at (248) 625-2212 or at juliem@cidlibrary.org prior to the start of the meeting.

4. Persons with Disabilities. Persons with disabilities may participate in the meeting through the methods set forth in paragraph 2. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services in order to attend electronically should notify Julie Meredith, Library Director, at (248) 625-2212 or at juliem@cidlibrary.org within a reasonable time in advance of the meeting.

Dated: August 14, 2020 Julie Meredith

Clarkston Independence District Library

6495 Clarkston Road

Clarkston, MI 48346

(248) 657-4289