Public Notice: Notice of Public CIDL public hearing on property tax millage rate

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE

CLARKSTON INDEPENDENCE DISTRICT LIBRARY

The Clarkston Independence District Library Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed millage rate to be levied in 2025 at the Clarkston Independence District Library located at 6495 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48346, on Monday, September 15, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the budget will be a subject of this hearing. The District library is authorized to levy the millage pursuant to the authority granted by the District Library Establishment Act and the authorization of the district-wide millage by the voters in August 2022.

The Clarkston Independence District Library Board will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 5 days notice to the Library Board. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Library by writing or calling the following: Julie Meredith, Library Director, 6495 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48346, (248) 625-2212.