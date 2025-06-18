Public Notice: Notice of Public Hearing Independence Township Planning Commission July 10, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

July 10, 2025

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance. The meeting will be via Microsoft Teams online and at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48346. Please check the Township Website Calendar for the link to join the meeting or attend in person regarding the following:

PC File #2025-004 Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment:

Tree Protection Ordinance

Revisions to Section 2.02 Definitions and Section 6.05, Section 6.06, Section 6.07 and a new Section 11.09 of the Zoning Ordinance for the purposes of procedural changes for tree protection in the site plan review process and a new Tree Protection Ordinance.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Planning & Zoning Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Planning & Zoning Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111 (Option 2).

____________________________________

Cari Neubeck, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Planning & Zoning Department (248) 625-8111 (Option 2).