Public Notice: Notice of Public Hearing June 12, 2025 Independence Township Planning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

June 12, 2025

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering a rezoning. The meeting will be via Microsoft Teams online and at Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48346. Please check the Township Website Calendar for the link to join the meeting or attend in person regarding the following:

PC File # 2025-005

Petitioner: Main Street Investors 333, LLC

Project Name: 7165 Sashabaw Road Rezoning

PETITIONER REQUESTS REZONING THE PROPERTY FROM R-1A SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL TO OS-2 OFFICE SERVICE TWO.

7165 Sashabaw Road

Parcel # 08-22-101-017

2.85 Acres

R-1A Single Family Residential

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Planning & Zoning Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Planning & Zoning Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111 (Option 2).

____________________________________

Cari Neubeck, Clerk