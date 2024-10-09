Public Notice: Notice of Public Hearing on Community Development Block Grant Funds at Nov. 12, 2024 Independence Twp. Board of Trustees regular meeting

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

The Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds.

The Hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the Independence Township Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346, for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG Program Year 2025 application) in the approximate amount of $49,141.00 to fund eligible projects.

All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 until 5:00 p.m. on November 12, 2024.

This notice is published by:

Jennifer Angus, Senior Division Supervisor

Independence Twp. Senior Community Center

6000 Clarkston Road,

Clarkston, MI 48348

_________________________________

Cari J. Neubeck

Township Clerk

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Published: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Notice: Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour advance notice. Contact Theresa Gordon at Independence Township Senior Community Center at 6000 Clarkston, Road, Clarkston, 248-625-8231 for requests.