Public Notice: Notice of second reading of amendment to zoning ordninace

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF SECOND READING OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE BY REZONING THE LAND DESCRIBED BELOW COMMONLY KNOWN AS 7165 SASHABAW ROAD FROM R-1A SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL TO 0S-2 OFFICE SERVICE TWO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees held on August 19, 2025, the Township Board approved the Second Reading and Adoption of a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment to rezone a parcel located in Section 22 of the Township, Parcel #08-22-101-017, commonly referred to as 7165 Sashabaw Road, from R-1A Single Family Residential to OS-2 Office Service Two.

A true copy of the Ordinance Amendment is on file and available for viewing between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Independence Township’s Clerk’s Office, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

Introduced: July 22, 2025

Published: August 13, 2025 – Clarkston News

Adopted: August 19, 2025

Published: August 27, 2025 – Clarkston News

Effective: September 3, 2025

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

Charter Township of Independence