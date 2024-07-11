Public Notice: Notice of State Primary Election Aug. 6, 2024, Independence Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF ELECTION

STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

Tuesday, AUGUST 6, 2024

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP:

Notice is hereby given that a State Primary election will be held in Independence Township on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

At the following locations:

PRECINCT # POLLING LOCATION 1 St. Trinity Lutheran Church – 7925 Sashabaw Road 2 First Congregational Church – 5449 Clarkston Road 3 Senior Community Center @ Clintonwood Park – 6000 Clarkston Road 4 Clarkston Independence District Library – 6495 Clarkston Road 5 Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church – 6805 Bluegrass 6 Clarkston Community Church – 6300 Clarkston Road 7 Oakland Woods Baptist Church – 5628 Maybee Road 8 Maranatha Baptist Church – 5790 Flemings Lake Road 9 Harvestland Church – 5848 Clintonville Road 10 & 11 Mt. Zion Church – 4900 Maybee Road 12 Lakeview Room @ Bay Court Park – 6970 Andersonville Road 13 Clarkston United Methodist Church – 6600 Waldon Road

For the purpose of nominating candidates of the Democratic Party and Republican Party seeking nomination to the following partisan offices:

Congressional: U.S. Senator; Representative in Congress – Districts 9 and 11

Legislative: Representative – 52nd District

County: County Executive; Prosecuting Attorney; Sheriff; Clerk and Register of Deeds; Treasurer; Water Resources Commissioner and County Commissioner – 8th District

Township: Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer, and Trustees (4)

Delegate: Delegates to the County Conventions

Non-Partisan Office:

Judicial: Judge of Circuit Court; 6th District

And for the purpose of voting on the following proposal:

Independence Township:

Fire and Emergency Services Operating Millage

Sample Ballots with full text of the ballot proposals may be obtained at the Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s office, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 or by visiting www.indtwp.com or www.mi.gov/vote.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPCM III / CMC Township Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – Clarkston News