Public Notice: Notice to Creditors – William K. Zsifkov

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2020-394, 696-DE

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of WILLIAM K. ZSIFKOV Date of birth: 9/18/1960

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, William K. Zsifkov, died 3/28/2020

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Matthew Halbauer-Zsifkov, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

6/15/2020

Kathryn M. Caruso (P44723) Matthew Halbauer-Zsifkov

6480 Citation Drive 7975 Woodview

Clarkston, MI 48346 Clarkston, MI 48348

248/625-0600 703/979-4521