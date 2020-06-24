Public Notice: November election

PUBLIC NOTICE

CLARKSTON

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Rd

Clarkston MI 48346

Nominating Petitions

NOVEMBER CITY ELECTION FOR OFFICES OF CITY COUNCIL

Registered voters in the City of the Village of Clarkston will be electing One (1) Mayor for a two year term, Three (3) City Council members for a two year term and Two (2) City Council member for a one year term at an election to be held on Tuesday November 3, 2020.

Nominating Petitions for the above-named positions are available from the City Clerk, 375 Depot Road, and are due to be completed and returned to the Clerk on or before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Petitions shall be signed by not less than twenty nor more than forty registered electors in the City of the Village of Clarkston.

PETITIONS RECEIVED AFTER 4:00 P.M. JULY 21, 2020 CANNOT BE ACCEPTED.

Also required is an Affidavit of Identity available from the City Clerk.

Please call (248) 625-1559, if there are any questions.

Jennifer Speagle

City Clerk