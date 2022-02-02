Public Notice: Oakland Conservation District annual meeting, election of directors, spring tree sale

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

OAKLAND CONSERVATION DISTRICT

To all residents of the Oakland Conservation District, notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March 2022 at the Lookout Lodge, in the town of Waterford. Located at 1702 Scott Lake Rd, Waterford, Michigan 48328, an annual meeting, and director’s election will be held. On the 1st day of February 2022, being at least 45 days prior to the date of the Annual Meeting, absentee ballots are available for voting in the election by writing to or calling the Conservation District Office located at 7150 Dixie Highway Suite 2 Clarkston, MI 48346, phone 248-922-7822, during regular business hours of the District which are between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:40 pm. Patrick Costello is running unopposed for four (4) year seat; Ross Gavin is running unopposed for a two (2) year seat on the Board of Directors of the Oakland Conservation District. Please call the number listed above for more information regarding time and cost. RSVP is required. Residents are individuals of legal age who can demonstrate residency in the Conservation District of Oakland County via one (1) piece of identification.

Patrick Costello, Chairman

Oakland Conservation District

Spring Tree Sale

The Oakland Conservation Districts Spring tree and Shrub Sale is scheduled for May 7, 2022, behind the Waterford Oaks Waterpark, with pickup between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. Trees and shrubs offered are bare root. For more information, please call 248-922-7822 or visit www.oaklandconservationdistrict.org.