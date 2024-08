Budget Notice

The proposed budget of the Oakland Conservation District for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2024, will be presented to the District Board for final approval at the regular monthly meeting at 6:00 p.m. on August 21, 2024. The Public is invited to comment on the proposed budget at this time. Copies of the proposed budget are available at the District Office, 7150 Dixie Highway Suite 1, Clarkston, MI 48346. For more information, call (248) 922-7822.