Public Notice: Public accuracy test in Clarkston for August 2, 2022 state primary election

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
Thursday July 14th, 2022 @ 2:00pm
The City of the Village of Clarkston announces a Public Accuracy Test of the computer program on Thursday July 14th, 2022 @ 2pm for the Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 State Primary Election
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of the law.
Jennifer Speagle
City Clerk
City of the Village of Clarkston
375 Depot Rd, Clarkston Mi 48346
(248) 625-1559