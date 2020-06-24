Public Notice: Public accuracy test

PUBLIC NOTICE
CLARKSTON
CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON
Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall
375 Depot Rd
Clarkston MI 48346
PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
Monday July 6th, 2020 @ 2pm
The City of the Village of Clarkston announces a Public Accuracy Test of the computer program on Monday July 6th, 2020 @ 2pm for the Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 Primary Election.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of the law.
Jennifer Speagle
City Clerk
