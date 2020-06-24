Public Notice: Public accuracy test

PUBLIC NOTICE

CLARKSTON

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Rd

Clarkston MI 48346

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

Monday July 6th, 2020 @ 2pm

The City of the Village of Clarkston announces a Public Accuracy Test of the computer program on Monday July 6th, 2020 @ 2pm for the Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 Primary Election.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of the law.

Jennifer Speagle

City Clerk