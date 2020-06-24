Public Notice: Public hearing on gas station

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

July 9, 2020

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering a Special Land Use. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting will be a Webex meeting online. Please check the Township Website Calendar for the link to join the meeting or attend in person regarding the following:

PC File # 2020-005

Petitioner: Clarkston BPA, Inc.

Project Name: Clarkston Shell Gas Station

PETITIONER REQUESTS DEVELOPMENT OF THE PROPERTY AS PART OF THE SASHABAW TOWN CENTER OVERLAY DISTRICT PER SECTION 9.04 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE.

6480 Sashabaw Road

Parcel # 08-27-201-013

0.91 Acres

MS Motor Vehicle Service Station

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Cari Neubeck, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.