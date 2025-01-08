Public Notice: Request for proposal: foundation restoration for the Village of Goodrich Ladies Museum

FOUNDATION RESTORATION

FOR THE VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

LADIES MUSEUM

GENESEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Village of Goodrich, Genesee County, Michigan, for FOUNDATION RESTORATION for the LADIES LIBRARY MUSEUM located at 10219 West Hegel Road, Goodrich, Michigan 48438. Proposals will be received at Village of Goodrich Municipal Building located at 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438, until Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 12:00 noon. All bids received will be opened and publicly read aloud at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. in the Community Room located on the lower level of the municipal building. Proposals are solicited on the basis of a lump sum price for all labor and material required to complete the project as designed and specified in the contract.

The principal items of work include:

All necessary Permits will be pulled by contractor.

Village owned Historical Property. Supporting structure and building new foundation under existing structure. Natural Gas & Electric Service in place. No water or sewer. Contractor will also Encapsulation with insulation. Crawl Fan and one (1) new outlet for Fan.

The Village will be responsible to repair and regrade backfill after settlement. Village is responsible for repairing any brick/drywall/plaster cracks created from repair. The village is responsible for existing landscaping and replacement or removal.

No Water or Sewer on site. Rock foundation to be replaced with New Concrete Footings and Cement Block Foundation. Encapsulation, Fan and Weather Shield Door.

Support/Raise/Beam & Brace structure to provide access to complete the project.

Replace existing rock foundation and install new concrete footing.

Rebuild block wall.

Bag and remove debris from crawl. Rough grade ground if needed. Poly seal air gaps. R30 Bond. Thermal Shield exterior walls. Encapsulate floor with 90 mil Moisture Shield. Double seal all seams.

Install Weather Shield crawl access door in white. Insulate the inside of door with Thermal Shield. Includes any framing needed.

Install fan to help condition airspace as shown on drawing. Install electrical outlet.

The above reference project is a federally funded activity authorized under the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. All successful bidders must comply with federal labor standards, including the Davis-Bacon Act and the Copeland Anti-Kickback legislation; federal equal opportunity requirements; and Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968.

Minority/Women/Handicapped business owned enterprises (MBE/WBE/HBE) and Section 3 business concerns seeking bid opportunities under the Project Notice are encouraged to respond.

A copy of all Project and Contract Documents are on file and are available for inspection on and after January 6, 2025, at the following location: Village of Goodrich Municipal Building, 7338 S. State Rd., Goodrich, MI 48438 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday thru Thursday. Questions: Please contact DPW Supervisor, Matt Mayne mmayne@villageofgoodrich.com or Sheri Wilkerson, CMC, Administrator/Clerk. O: (810) 636-2570. F: 810-636-8886.

The right is reserved by the Village of Goodrich to accept any bid, to reject any or all bids, and to waive any irregularities in any bid, in the interest of the Village of Goodrich.

Posted by: Sheri Wilkerson, CMC, Administrator/Clerk

