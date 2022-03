Public Notice: Special Election, May 3, 2022

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

MAY 3rd, 2022

IN THE CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

To the Qualified Electors:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special General Election will be held for the purpose of FILLING THE VACANT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE SEAT IN THE 43RD DISTRICT.

Location, Dates & Times

City of the Village of Clarkston

County of Oakland, State of Michigan

TUESDAY, MAY 3rd, 2022

THE POLLS will be open

7 o’clock a.m. until 8 o’clock p.m.

ALL POLLING PLACES ARE

HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE

BRAILLE AND AUDIO VERSIONS OF VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE

AT THE POLLING PLACES LISTED BELOW:

Precinct #1

City Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, MI 48346

INFORMATION ON OBTAINING AN ABSENT VOTER BALLOT FOR THE ELECTION

Is available at City Hall located at 375 Depot Road, Clarkston, Michigan

City Hall Offices will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Thru Thursday

And Saturday April 30th, 2022, 8:00am – 4:00pm

Jennifer Speagle, Clerk

City of the Village of Clarkston

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, MI 48346

248-625-1559