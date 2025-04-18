Public Notice: Synopsis of Independence Township Board of Trustees April 15, 2025 regular/closed session meeting

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 15, 2025 – Regular/CLOSED SESSION Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of April 1, 2025 April 8, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($2,869,947.83) Ratify the March 28, 2025 Payroll ($358,443.40) and the January 2025 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity

PRESENTATION: Planning Commission Annual Report

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: Introduction and First Reading of the Ordinance to amend Charter Township of Independence Ordinance Code, Chapter 50 Zoning Ordinance, revisions to Article 3 and Section 3.09 relating to the posting of signage for all Re-zonings and Special Land Uses and schedule the Second Reading on the next available Board of Trustees Regular Meeting following the required publication.

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2025-015 to accept the 2025 amendments to the Charter Township of Independence Master Plan, known as Opportunities 2035 as presented.

APPROVE: Brady Lodge rental with alcohol for the Garden Gala on Thursday, May 8, 2025, contingent upon receival of Certificate of Insurance, meeting all Township requirements and naming Independence Township as additional insured; as well as a State of Michigan Non-Profit Special License; both to be reviewed and approved by the Parks, Recreation & Seniors Director.

APPROVE: 2025 Budget Amendment #5 as presented.

APPROVE: 2025 Budget Amendment #6 as presented.

ACCEPT: Quote received from the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) to provide 2025 Road Chloride Services for Township public gravel roads which includes five (5) applications in an amount not to exceed $66,655.00 and waive the Township’s Procurement, Petty Cash, and Credit Card Policy Section 3. Standards for Procurement, 3.2 Procurement Procedures, p-3 Purchases and Contracts from $10,001.00 and up requiring comparative price quotations.

CLOSED SESSION: Enter Closed Session to discuss a confidential legal opinion regarding Law Enforcement Services Agreement Pursuant to MCL 15.268(h) and MCL 15.243(g)

ADJOURNED: 8:22 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, April 23, 2025