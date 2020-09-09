Public Notice: Van Norman Lake Improvement Board meeting

LEGAL NOTICE

Van Norman Lake

Improvement Board

Oakland County, Michigan

HEARING OF PRACTICABILITY

AND HEARING OF ASSESSMENT

TAKE NOTICE that the Van Norman Lake Improvement Board will hold an online public hearing at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 to determine the practicability of a five-year improvement project for Van Norman Lake. The lake improvement project would include aquatic plant control, aquatic plant control administration and inspections, information dissemination and education, goose round-up, administration and contingency, and less existing surplus. The project would begin in 2021 and continue through 2025, with an annual budget of $47,250. To join the online hearing:

From your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/471057797; or dial in by telephone: United States: +1 (646) 749-3122, access code: 471-057-797; or join from a video-conferencing room or system by dialing in or typing: 67.217.95.2 or inroomlink.goto.com, meeting ID: 471 057 797; or dial directly: 471057797@67.217.95.2 or 67.217.95.2##471057797

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a special assessment roll has been prepared and is available for public examination during normal business hours at the Charter Township of Independence, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan and at the office of the Charter Township of Waterford, 5200 Civic Center Drive, Waterford, Michigan. Said special assessment roll has been prepared for the purpose of assessing the cost of the improvement project to benefiting properties.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, if the project is found practicable, the Van Norman Lake Improvement Board will hold a hearing of assessment immediately following the aforementioned hearing of practicability for the purpose of reviewing said special assessment roll and for hearing any objections thereto. An owner of or party with interest in real property to be assessed or his/her agent may appear in person to object to the special assessment or may protest such special assessment by letter filed with the Lake Board at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case personal appearance is not required. Written objections may be filed with or mailed to the Van Norman Lake Improvement Board c/o Mr. Joel Kohn, Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office, One Public Works Drive, Building 95 West, Waterford, Michigan 48328-1907.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the owner of or any party with interest in real property within the Van Norman Lake Special Assessment District who, having protested said special assessment either in person or in writing, may, within thirty (30) days after the confirmation of the special assessment roll has been published in a newspaper of general circulation, appeal such special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal or other court of competent jurisdiction.

The above-referenced hearings are being held pursuant to Part 309 of Public Act No. 451 of 1994, as amended.

Van Norman Lake Improvement Board

Oakland County, Michigan