Public Notice: Village meeting minutes – May 26, 2020

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

City Council

Regular Meeting Minutes

05 26 2020 Final Minutes

You may access the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone using the following link:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/839801989

5/26/2020 – Minutes

1. Call to Order by Mayor Haven at 7:00pm

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call Mayor Haven, Avery, Kneisc, Reynolds, Wylie – Present Marsh – Absent

4. Approval of Agenda – Motion

Motioned by Kneisc Seconded by Wylie to approve the Agenda with an added discussion of Councilmembers resignation after the Sheriff Report. Haven, Avery, Kneisc, Luginski, Reynolds, Wylie – Yes. Marsh Absent. Motion Carried.

5. Public Comments:

6. FYI:

7. Discussion: Resignations of Council Members

Council Members David Marsh and Scott Reynolds have/will be turning in their resignations as they will be moving out of the City of the Village of Clarkston. Both are in the middle of their 2 yr term. Two residents will need to be appointed to fill their seats until the November 3rd Election where the remainder of their term (1yr) will be open for any resident to run.

8. Sheriff Report

9. City Manager Report

10. Acceptance of the Consent Agenda as Presented – Motion

Motioned by Avery Seconded by Luginski to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Haven, Avery, Kneisc, Luginski, Reynolds, Wylie – Yes. Marsh Absent. Motion Carried.

11. Old Business

11.a. Resolution: City Hall Security Camera/Alarm System Motioned by Reynolds Seconded by Wylie to authorize the City Manager to proceed with the purchase and installation of a new City Hall Security Camera & Alarm System from ADT Security Services with an installation cost of $2915.00 and ongoing monthly cost of $178 to be funded by Account 401-901-805.100, Professional & Contractual Services. Haven, Avery, Kneisc, Luginski, Reynolds, Wylie – Yes. Marsh Absent. Resolution is Adopted.

12. New Business

12.a. Motion: Planning Commission Recommendation 12 S. Main St Motioned by Wylie Seconded by Reynolds to allow the 2nd floor usage of 12 S. Main as a hair and nail salon as per the recommendation from the Planning Commission. Haven, Avery, Kneisc, Luginski, Reynolds, Wylie – Yes. Marsh Absent. Resolution is Adopted.

12.b. Resolution: Office Lobby Counter Partition Motioned by Reynolds Seconded by Wylie to authorize the City Manager to proceed with the purchase and installation of a City office front lobby glass partition for Coronavirus protection and general security in the amount not to exceed $2000.00 and funded from the Professional & Contractual Services account. Haven, Avery, Kneisc, Luginski, Reynolds, Wylie – Yes. Marsh Absent. Resolution is Adopted.

13. 20/21 FY Budget Public Hearing

13.a. Public Hearing Call to Order by Mayor Haven @ 8:12 pm

13.b. Presentation of the Draft 20/21 FY Budget and CIP

Presented by City Manager Jonathan Smith

13.c. Public Comments:

13.d. Close of Public Hearing @ 9:23 pm

14. Adjourn Motioned by Avery Seconded by Wylie to adjourn @ 9:23 pm

Haven, Avery, Kneisc, Luginski, Reynolds, Wylie – Yes. Marsh Absent. Meeting Adjourned.

Respectfully Submitted by Jennifer Speagle, City Clerk.