Public Notice: Voter registration deadline

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE

STATE PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2022

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at www.mi.gov/vote and mailed or emailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk for the Primary Election is Monday, July 18, 2022.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s office, located at 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 at the following times:

• Regular business hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Saturday, July 30th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• Election Day, Tuesday, August 2nd from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: The Tuesday, August 2nd State Primary Election will be conducted in all voting precincts of the Charter Township of Independence for the purpose of nominating candidates of the Democratic Party and Republican Party seeking nomination to the following partisan offices:

STATE: Governor

CONGRESSIONAL: Representative in Congress – 9th District / 11th District

LEGISLATIVE: State Senator – 23rd District / 24th District; Representative in State Legislature – 52nd District

COUNTY: County Commissioner – 8th District

TOWNSHIP: Supervisor

DELEGATE: Delegate to County Convention

AND for the purpose of voting on the following proposal:

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

DISTRICT LIBRARY, LIBRARY MILLAGE RENEWAL

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s Office, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346. A sample ballot may be viewed on the Township website www.indtwp.com under Clerk/Election/Finance – Election Information.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the Clerk’s office.

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC II / CMC

Township Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, June 29, 2022