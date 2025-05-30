Public Notice: Waterford Montessori Academy Public Hearing June 17

WATERFORD MONTESSORI ACADEMY WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON JUNE 17, 2025 AT 4860 MIDLAND,WATERFORD,AT 5:30P.M. for the purpose of reviewing the 2025-26 general operating budget. A copy of the budget will be available for public inspection at this location one week prior to the hearing. Individuals requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should contact Susie Buchin at 248-674-2400 prior to the meeting.