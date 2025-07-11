Public Notice: Zoning Board of Appeals Aug. 6, 2025 regular meeting agenda

NEW BUSINESS:

Case #25-010, Geoff McClelland, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 14.1 foot side yard variance (South Property Line) and 2) An 18.6 foot side yard variance (North Property Line), both from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 in order to construct a covered deck, 9755 Pine Knob Rd., Parcel #08-03-426-005, R-1R Rural Residential.

Case #25-011, Donald & Deborah Langley, Petitioner, Requesting: A 10 foot variance from Section 11.06(B) convert an existing deck into a 3-season room, 4208 Bay Shores Dr., Parcel #08-34-482-006, R-1A Single Family Residential.