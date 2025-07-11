Public Notice: Zoning Board of Appeals Aug. 6, 2025 regular meeting agenda

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

  1. CALL TO ORDER

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

  1. ROLL CALL:

  1. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

  1. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

  1. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

  1. NEW BUSINESS:

    1. Case #25-010, Geoff McClelland, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 14.1 foot side yard variance (South Property Line) and 2) An 18.6 foot side yard variance (North Property Line), both from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 in order to construct a covered deck, 9755 Pine Knob Rd., Parcel #08-03-426-005, R-1R Rural Residential.

    2. Case #25-011, Donald & Deborah Langley, Petitioner, Requesting: A 10 foot variance from Section 11.06(B) convert an existing deck into a 3-season room, 4208 Bay Shores Dr., Parcel #08-34-482-006, R-1A Single Family Residential.

    3. Case #25-012, Chris Martin, Petitioner, Requesting: A 38 foot side yard variance from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 in order to construct a new home, Southwest corner of Sashabaw Rd. & Pine Knob Rd., Parcel #08-03-426-006, R-1R Rural Residential.

  1. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

    1. Regular Meeting Minutes of June 4, 2025

  1. DISCUSSION:

  1. ADJOURNMENT:

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

