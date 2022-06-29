Public Notice: Zoning Board of Appeals, regular meeting agenda, July 20, 2022

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

ROLL CALL:

REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

NEW BUSINESS:

Case #22-014, Linda Lawler, Petitioner, Requesting: A 4.16 foot side yard variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an attached shed to a carport on an existing non-conforming lot of record, 4626 Rockcroft Blvd., Parcel #08-33-376-007, R-1A Single Family Residential.

Case 22-015, Grant Bahri, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances, 1) A 3 foot height variance and, 2) A 6.6 square foot variance, both from Section 12.04(B), Table 12.04 B-1 in order to construct a new ground sign, 7650 Ortonville Rd., Parcel #08-17-451-025, MS Motor Vehicle Service Station.

Case 22-016, Heather Henika, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances, 1) A 3.163 square foot lot area variance for Parcel A, 2) A 227.79 foot lot width variance for Parcel A and, 3) A 3.005 square foot lot area variance for Parcel B, all from Section 4.18(D), Table 4.18 in order to create a lot split, 5529 & 5541 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-27-300-036, C-2 Planned Shopping Center.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

Regular Meeting Minutes of June 1, 2022

DISCUSSION:

ADJOURNMENT:

The Meeting will be held in-person in the Township Hall Meeting Room. The public has the option to attend the meeting virtually via Microsoft Teams.