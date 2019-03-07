Public Safety Reports for Clarkston and Independence Township

Expired plate

In the early morning of March 3, a deputy pulled over a vehicle at a gas station at Sashabaw and Maybee for an expired license plate. The driver, a 22-year-old Clarkston man, gave the officer an ID card, saying his license was suspended due to an unpaid ticket. The driver was arrested and released, while the vehicle’s passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Vassar with a valid license, drove the vehicle from the scene.

What pipes?

On March 2, a caller said a car was parked at Greenview and Pine Knob with its lights off. An officer arrived at the scene and spoke with a 35-year-old Waterford woman and a 39-year-old Clarkston man, who said the car was out of gas and AAA had been called. A license check showed the woman had prior drug offenses. The officer searched the car and found a ripped plastic bag with white residue on it and two pipes. The two people denied knowledge of the pipes, which the officer noted were still warm. Both individuals were issued tickets for possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped off at home, and the vehicle impounded as it was a road hazard and did not have insurance.

Outstanding warrants

On March 1 after a records check, an officer went to a home in the 100 block of South River to see a 33-year-old Clarkston man about outstanding warrants. The suspect was arrested without incident and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

No insurance

A deputy saw a van make a quick lane change into the DTE Energy Music Theatre, Feb 26. The officer pulled over the van, which was driven by a 28-year-old Clarkston man. The title on the van had no purchase date. The driver said he bought the van on Feb. 22 and did not have insurance yet. The driver admitted turning into DTE to avoid the officer and was ticketed for driving an unregistered vehicle, which was impounded. He walked to 7-11 to have a friend pick him up.

Shoplifting

An officer responded, Feb. 24, to a gas station in the 6500 block of Dixie for a report of trespassing and shoplifting. An employee said a man, later identified as a 28-year-old Auburn Hills resident, took beer from a cooler. The man saw the officer approaching and left on foot, with the officer in pursuit. The suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant, while the officer found three beers in his shirt. The man was ticketed for retail fraud, obstruction, and trespassing.

Harassment

A deputy went to the CVS in the 5700 block of Clarkston Road for a harassment report, Feb. 23. A 22-year-old Grand Blanc woman and CVS pharmacy employee said a 42-year-old Clarkston woman came into the store for medication but was told the order could not be filled until the following day. The customer became irate and started screaming and swearing. She then lifted her shirt, exposing one of her breasts, and told the employee to look at her scars. She then left the store. A deputy issued her a ticket at her residence for indecent exposure two day later and told her that she is not to return to that CVS location at the manager’s request.

Investigation into death

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a 61-year-old Springfield Township woman. Deputies were called to a residence in the 12000 block of Andersonville Road in Springfield Township for a welfare check, 12:02 p.m., March 1, after she had not been heard from in several days. Upon arrival, deputies forced entry into the home and found the homeowner deceased. The Springfield Township Fire Department was requested and responded to the scene. Paramedics from Star EMS provided telemetry to McLaren-Oakland Hospital where a physician provided the time of death. The victim had a history of alcohol abuse.

– Matt Mackinder