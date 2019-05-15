PUD amendment

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF PROPOSED

PUD ZONING AMENDMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That during a regular meeting held on May 7, 2019 the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees granted an extension of the Liberty Planned Unit Development (PUD) and approved the introduction and first reading of amendments to the Liberty PUD zoning ordinance applicable to the property located on the portion of the Liberty PUD which fronts on the west side of Sashabaw, between Cheshire Park and Waldon Center Drives (part of Parcel #08-27-176-006) shown below. The proposed amendments, if adopted by the Township Board, amend the Liberty Planned Unit Development in order to permit and approve construction of a Michigan State University Federal Credit Union on the portion of the property depicted below:

The second reading and adoption of the Liberty PUD zoning ordinance amendments will be scheduled before the Township Board of Trustees following completion of the required legal documents and review by the Township’s general counsel. Introduced: May 7, 2019

Published: May 15, 2019-Clakston News