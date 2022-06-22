Quartet of candidates up for township supervisor

Coming up in August, the state primary election will be held with Independence Township getting in on the action.

Four candidates – Jose Aliaga, Paul Brown, Gerald Fisher, and Mark Petterson – have announced their candidacy for township supervisor.

Fisher took over as supervisor last October after Pat Kittle retired last July.

Aliaga and Brown are current members of the township board of trustees, while Petterson is a longtime township resident.

The election is scheduled for August 2 and will determine candidates at the local, state and federal levels for the general election in November.

In Springfield Township, Bill Whitley is the lone individual running for trustee, and in the 52nd District of the State Legislature, Clarkston resident Mike Harris is running against Robin McGregor.

See more in an upcoming edition of the Clarkston News.

–Matt Mackinder