Racers zoom towards states

The Wolves punched their tickets for the MHSAA Division 1 Ski State Finals after both the boys and girls varsity teams qualified during the regional meet at Pine Knob Ski Resort, Feb. 12.

“I am extremely proud of our student athletes accomplishments in and out of the classroom,” said Jeff Kosin, athletic director. “We stress at our preseason meetings a ‘championship effort’ in everything we do. Our boys and girls varsity ski teams are the perfect description to this motto. Our coaches are extremely dedicated and passionate about the sport, and more importantly, so are our student athletes. Skiing is not an easy sport, especially in Michigan. Our kids spent countless hours training to perfect their skills.”

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team ruled the slopes as they finished in first place in the Giant Slalom and Slalom races for their second consecutive regional championship. It is the third consecutive season they qualified for the state meet.

Wolves medaling in the Slalom race were sophomore and co-captain Courtney Bayley in second place; sophomore Lyndsey Nicosia, sixth; and freshman Phoebe Savoie, ninth. Also racing were sophomore Maddie Leithouser, finishing in 23rd place; senior co-captain Olivia Foyteck and freshman Sydney Thomas.

The girls dominated Giant Slalom with Thomas finishing in second place; Bayley, third; Savoie, sixth; Nicosia, 13th; Foyteck, 16th; and Leithouser, 25th.

It is the second consecutive year for the boys team to qualify for the state finals as they finished in third place. They have qualified eight of the last nine years.

They had a solid overall performance, with junior Andrew Roeser medaling in Slalom, finishing in eighth place. Also scoring points for the boys were junior Gunnar Karlstrom finishing in 13th place; freshman Luke Farella, 14th; and freshman Noah Ostheimer, 25th. Juniors David Robinson and Andrew Foyteck also raced with Robinson finishing in 48th place and Foyteck in 56th place.

Farella and Roeser medaled in the Giant Slalom as Farella finished in seventh place and Roeser followed in eighth place. Karlstrom finished in 19th place and Foyteck finished in 23rd. Ostheimer and Robinson rounded out the boys team.

The top three teams also included Bloomfield Hills, second place, and Birmingham Unified for the girls region. Rochester Adams finished first in the boys meet and Bloomfield Hills took second.

The Wolves compete for the state championship at Boyne Highlands Ski Resort on Monday, Feb. 24.

“It’s every A.D.’s goal for their sports teams to compete at the highest level with the ultimate goal of making the MHSAA state championships,” said Kosin. “Our boys and girls ski team accomplished this goal yet again this year. I wish them and our coaching staff the best of luck when they compete.”