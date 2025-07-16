Rain doesn’t slow down students in RUSH Regatta

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — Team RUSH 27 Robotics students finished up the time trials at the 18th annual RUSH Regatta last Saturday at Deer Lake Beach and took their boats back to their stations to prep for the races.

As the six teams dried and patched their cardboard and duct tape boats, dark clouds rolled in bringing rain, thunder and a delay to the races.

Team RUSH Team Leader Kyle Hughes shared the students problem solved and showed they are ready for the competition season by the way they reacted to the rain delay.

When the skies cleared and the students were cleared to go, the teams took to the water racing through a single elimination.

Team 6 was triumph winning the championship race by a small margin in 1:37 to claim the Wicked Fast Watercraft trophy. Team 6, the Historically Significant Scientists, included Sawyer Brandon, Harper Dost, Ryan Leininger, Joseph Quan, Sadie Trevaskis and Emma Ontiveros.

Students Zachary Bosse, Keegan Hull, Brenton Kemmer, Ameera Abdellateef and Aubrey Spencer in Team 2 – Star Wars took home the RUSH Cup earning 29 out of 30 possible points in the three categories which included Cash Crusaders and Enterprising and Seaworthy Sailors.

“They did an outstanding job,” said Hughes.

The winner for Cash Crusaders went to Team 5 – Harry Potter for over $13,000 pledged with team members Caden Hanley, Zachary Reynolds, Calvin Brown, Billy Edwards, Gianna Green and Eshan Patel.

The winner of Enterprising and Seaworthy Sailors was Team 1 – How to Train Your Dragon with Katherine Ampofo, Josie Chirco, Jakob Quillen, David Akers, Jacob Smith and Evan Bohne.

The top three teams for themes were: Team 2 – Star Wars, Team 4 – Nintendo, and Team 1 – How to Train Your Dragon.

All money raised through sponsorships goes towards the upcoming FIRST Robotics competition season. Hughes shared the team raised enough money to fly to the FIRST World Championship. For more information or to donate, please contact Hughes at khhughes@clarkston.k12.mi.us.