Ramona Hart, 96

Ramona “Mona” Mary (Dillon) Hart, of Clarkston, Mich.,6, passed away Monday,

August 4, 2025 at Americana Assisted Living of Davison, Mich. at the age of 96.

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service is 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at St. John the

Evangelist Catholic Church, 404 North Dayton Street, Davison, MI 48423; Rev. Fr. Andrew A. Czajkowski officiating. Private inurnment in Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly, MI 48442. The family will receive visitors 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, August 9, 2025 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Mona was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on September 22, 1928, daughter of the late Kenneth and Frances (Gray) Dillon. She was united in marriage to James E. Hart on February 9, 1950, in Flint, MI. Together they shared a beautiful life of 65 years before James preceded her in death on August 13, 2015. A member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Mona lived her life guided by compassion and a deep commitment to serving others. Her gentle spirit touched the lives of many, whether through her

thoughtful gestures or her heartfelt conversations.

Mona found joy in the simple things. From knitting cozy hats for newborn babies in hospitals, gathering around the table to play cards with friends and family, and the excitement of a good game of Bingo. Her

hands were always creating something to bring warmth and comfort to others. To know Mona was to be blessed by her kindness, inspired by her strength, and touched by her unwavering warmth. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know her.

Mona is survived by her son, Kirk (Holly) Hart; sister-in-law, Nancy Dillon; many other loving family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Frances Dillon; husband, James E. Hart and brother, Kevin Dillon.

