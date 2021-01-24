G. Ray Hughes, 86

G. Ray Hughes, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2021 at the age of 86.

Beloved husband and high school sweetheart of Connie for over 68 years.

Loving father of David Hughes, Dennis (Kyle) Hughes and Douglas Hughes, proud grandfather of Christopher, Aaron, Troy, Courtney, and Cody Hughes, brother-in-law of Elaine Hughes, father-in-law of Laurie Hughes.

Ray retired from General Motors.

Ray and Connie enjoyed traveling and spending time in Florida.

Private funeral service on Monday, January 25, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Community Living Center, 33235 Grand River Ave, Farmington, MI, 48336, where David has lived for 30 years, or to Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass, Clarkston, MI, 48346.

