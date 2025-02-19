Raymond Edward Kubani, 59, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday, February 10, 2025 at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, MI. He was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Detroit to Victor Kubani and the late Sally (McGowan) Kubani on August 19, 1965.

He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983 before graduating from Kent State University in 1989. Ray played basketball in high school and college, where he met Susan “Sue” (DeLeone) Kubani. In 1994, they wed and then began their family in Davison, MI where they lived for 30 years. He worked for Independence Township Parks and Recreation, Rock Bottom Stone Supply, Michigan Electric Supply Co., and most recently, he proudly worked on the Business Development Team for The Davey Tree Expert Company. In his free time, he volunteered as a youth sports coach and mentor, worked as a high school and collegiate basketball referee, created and maintained a golf green in his backyard, and easily made friends with anyone he met. Recently, Ray and Sue found themselves in a new phase of their lives as emptynesters, cherishing their time together as a couple. Ray enjoyed golfing, and keeping up with collegiate sports, specifically Ohio State football, and he treasured his family and friends. Ray loved being involved in his sons’ elementary education, spending time reading to their classrooms, chaperoning field trips, and attending class holiday parties. He was also an active supporter and volunteer for Special Olympics.

He was preceded in death by his mother Sally in 2020; brother Gary in 1992; mother-in-law Wilma DeLeone in 2023; and brother-in-law Tony DeLeone in 2021.He is survived by his wife of 30 years Sue Kubani of Davison; sons Kent and Drew, of Seattle and Chicago, respectively; father Vic; sister Mary Pacitto (Dave); brother-in-laws Joe DeLeone (Barb), Jim DeLeone (Kathleen), Mike DeLeone (Carm); sister-in-law Lisa DeLeone; nieces and nephews Regina, Julia, Garrett, and Maria Pacitto, Tony, Victor, Ben, Nick, and Lizzie DeLeone, Jeannie DeLeone Ward, and Joanna Cammel; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, February 20 from 3 to 8 p.m. Memorial Mass Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting at the church at 9:30 a.m.

Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to My Brothers Keeper of Genesee County.

