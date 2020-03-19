Raymond Mitchell SMIECINSKI

SMIECINSKI, Raymond Mitchell “Ray” of Waterford; passed away March 18, 2020; age 83. Beloved husband of Audrey for 64 years. Loving father of Theresa (Larry) Lewiston, Michelle Stock and Martin Smiecinski. Proud grandpa of Shawn, Ryan, Nicholas, Steven, Mitchell and Adam. Great grandpa of Kaylee Rose. Dear brother of Richard (Carol) Smiecinski and Carol (Corky) Marcinkowski. Ray retired from General Motors. He was a former District Deputy and Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus. Ray was a longtime drummer. Due to the COVID-19 virus recommendations visitation will be restricted to invitation only. Private Funeral Mass to take place. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Private family services entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.