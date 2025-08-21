Raymond “Pinky” Welch, 82

Raymond “Pinky” Welch, of Clarkston, passed away on August 17, 2025, at the age of 82.

Loving husband of Phyllis Welch; father to Marlene (the late Jim) Fitch and Ann Marie (Andy) Urban; grandfather of Ashley Welch, Raymond Shaffer, Ellen Satterwhite and Sean Urban; great-grandfather of Maddie, Redmond, and Sairus; brother of Mary Ellen Forester, Rita (Charlie) McCarthy, Margaret (Jack) Phillips, James (Linda) Welch and Liz (Richard) Oras; uncle of Suzanne Pedigo, Jameson Welch, and Jordan Welch. Also survived by many more nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents George and Ellen Welch.

Raymond graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1961. He went on to work in steel fabrication sales for over 50 years at Parton & Preble Inc. He was a lifelong member of St. Daniel Catholic Church and volunteered with Meals on Wheels delivering meals to those in need. Raymond was very handy and hardworking. He was a big Notre Dame football fan and loved playing baseball, softball, hockey, and paddleball. He especially enjoyed hosting gatherings and spending time with his family and beloved dogs, Charlie and Max.

Memorial Mass was held on Monday, August 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 10:30am.

